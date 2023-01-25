HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor on Tuesday released audit reports for two pension plans in St. Marys.
“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” DeFoor said.
In reference to the non-uniformed employees pension plan, the audit found that pension benefits were not in compliance with Third Class City Code. Specifically the audit found that the share contributed by St. Marys was not enough. However, the audit noted, the amount the city contributes was negotiated with the labor unions impacted. The recommendation was to increase the benefits as soon as the city is able to do so.
The audit also found that St. Marys had underreported by one employee on a certification form, and were underpaid by $2,714 in state aid.
There were no findings for the police pension plan.
State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2022, the Department of the Auditor General distributed a total of $329 million in aid to 1,453 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.
The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.