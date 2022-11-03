HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy DeFoor on Wednesday announced an audit reports has been released for the volunteer firefighters’ relief association (VFRA) in Germania, Potter County.
There were no findings in the audit.
“Relief associations provide vital support to Pennsylvania’s dedicated first responders,” DeFoor said. “Our audits make sure state aid is used to equip and protect volunteer firefighters.”
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
