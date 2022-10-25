Deerfield launches

Psychiatrists John P. John, MD, and John Simora, DO with the new Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation device at Deerfield Behavioral Health in Warren.

 Photo provided

WARREN — Deerfield Behavioral Health, an affiliate of Journey Health System, announced that it is now offering BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to treat major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) for adults at their Warren office. This service is the only one of its kind available within 100 miles.

Deerfield Behavioral Health specializes in evidence-based approaches and medication management for mental health patients. Though therapy and medication work for some people, others see no improvement from these conventional treatments.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos