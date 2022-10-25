WARREN — Deerfield Behavioral Health, an affiliate of Journey Health System, announced that it is now offering BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to treat major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) for adults at their Warren office. This service is the only one of its kind available within 100 miles.
Deerfield Behavioral Health specializes in evidence-based approaches and medication management for mental health patients. Though therapy and medication work for some people, others see no improvement from these conventional treatments.
“We are excited to offer an alternative FDA-approved treatment option for our patients who have not responded to medication treatments,” said Dr. John Simora at Deerfield Behavioral Health. “This service will complement our current treatment paths that are unique to each patient.”
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, it is estimated about 17.3 million American adults suffer from MDD, but nearly 40% of these people may not receive standard treatment options. About 1 in 40 Americans over the age of 18 are affected by OCD, with the success rate of drug therapy ranging from 40 to 60%.
BrainsWay is a global medical technology company dedicated to advancing modern mental health treatment for patients by using noninvasive neurostimulation techniques. The organization has been using Deep TMS, which uses magnetic waves to target areas of the brain, to treat depression since 2013 and received FDA clearance to treat OCD in 2018.
Magnetic waves are administered for 20 minutes via a non-invasive cushioned helmet. Using a high powered-magnet, electrical currents are stimulated in areas of the brain that are associated with mood and anxiety disorders. These magnetic fields allow physicians to stabilize and regulate patient neural activity.
According to past nationwide results, the side effects of Deep TMS are minimal, unlike most antidepressants, and patients can return to normal activities immediately after treatment. According to a six-week study on noninvasive brain stimulation, TMS led to a “clinically significant reduction” in symptoms for two-thirds of patients diagnosed with OCD.
Simora added, “Mental health issues due to COVID-19 have tripled depression rates among adults in the U.S. as well as escalated anxiety, substance abuse and suicide cases. Because of this, introducing TMS to the region is especially crucial during this time.”
Deerfield has offices in Bradford, Erie, Marienville, Tionesta, Warren and tele-psychiatry services are offered from State College.
Referrals for TMS are being accepted by calling 814-723-5545 or emailing Referral-DBHN@DBHN.com. For more information about Deerfield Behavioral Health, visit www.Deerfield