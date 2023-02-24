The Elk Community Foundation and the McKean County Community Foundation remind students that the deadline for applying for 2023 scholarships is fast approaching.
Students must submit their online applications by midnight on Tuesday, March 7. Over 170 scholarship opportunities are available to area students who are attending colleges, universities or vocational schools.
Students can access applications on the Foundation websites: www.elkcountyfoundation.org for ECCF and www.mckeancountyfoundation.org for MCCF. Students should go to the “Scholarships/Information for Students” section on the website for detailed information on the wide variety of scholarships available. Here they can begin the application process through an online portal. There are opportunities for everyone who is attending a post-secondary education or vocational school, including non-traditional students.
The Community Foundation is one of 40 statewide partners with PATH (Partners for Access to Higher Education). Students who receive a scholarship award from the Community Foundation may qualify for matching dollars through PHEAA and the PATH program if they attend a PA school. In 2022, 58 students received a total of nearly $75,000 in matching funds.
Visit the Foundation websites to see what is available. For further details, contact your guidance counselor or the Community Foundation at 814-834-2125 or 1-844-238-2289.