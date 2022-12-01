MUG

Amber Davenport

 Photo provided

Frances Sherman VFW Auxiliary has nominated Floyd C. Fretz Middle School English teacher Amber Davenport for the Smart/Maher Teacher of the Year.

Davenport, who has been teaching for 17 years, assists the VFW Post and Auxiliary to promote the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy scholarships within the schools, as well as promoting other youth contests for the organizations.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos