Frances Sherman VFW Auxiliary has nominated Floyd C. Fretz Middle School English teacher Amber Davenport for the Smart/Maher Teacher of the Year.
Davenport, who has been teaching for 17 years, assists the VFW Post and Auxiliary to promote the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy scholarships within the schools, as well as promoting other youth contests for the organizations.
On the nomination form, Amy Peterson wrote, “As you know a teacher’s job is very involved and they have to meet certain state requirements first and may not always have time to promote these extra programs. Amber is different, she makes time and puts forth the effort like no one else we’ve worked with in the school system.”
Peterson said the teacher reached out to middle school students to get them to take part, and reached out to her colleagues at the high school to stir up interest in the Voice of Democracy scholarship contest.
“As the scholarship chairman I have personally witnessed the downfall of youth involvement in our prestigious programs,” Peterson said. “Personally I feel Amber Davenport is like a breath of fresh air to share our passion to keep Americanism alive in the classroom.”
Davenport is a foster parent, and is a Court Appointed Special Advocate. She and her husband, Leslie, have five children, and two rescue dogs as well as two cats.
VFWA Secretary Val Meacham said district judging is to be completed by Dec. 15, department level judging by Jan. 10 and winners submitted to the National VFW headquarters by Jan. 15.