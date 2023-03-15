SMETHPORT — The McKean County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 72 donated $2,286 to support the activities of the McKean County Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) on Tuesday.
The proceeds from this donation came from a Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the DAV in Crosby in November. DAV Senior Vice Commander Anita Sluga explained that the dinner was free to all area veterans and their families but that donations were accepted. During dinner, there was also a chance auction, and the proceeds were added to the donation.
Nearly 300 meals were served that day, including the meals taken to Lake View and Sena Kean.
Sluga added, “Boy Scout troop 501 served dinners on Thanksgiving, and they deserve a big thank you. They gave up their time with their family to serve others.”
She also thanked all the volunteers who helped plan, cook, clean up, and otherwise support the veteran community. The dinner was a successful event and the organizations are looking forward to the next one.
Sluga presented the oversized check to CVEB Chair Alvin Loveless.
CVEB offers a diverse and broad-based membership, representative of the community including core groups (County Veteran Affairs, PA CareerLink, American Legion, VFW, Housing Authority, VHA, and many others), as well as veteran advocates, service providers, veterans and their families. The role of CVEB is to create events and programs within the community that enrich the lives of veterans and their families by enabling members to convene and have a voice in identifying their community goals and work to resolve issues at a local level to improve the delivery of services.
Loveless is also the director of McKean County Veterans Affairs located on the first floor of the McKean County Courthouse in Smethport. His office strives to assist the McKean County veterans and their dependents in any way possible in securing the county, state, and federal benefits to which they may be entitled including: compensation benefits, pension benefits, retiree benefits, burial benefits, veteran spouse and dependent benefits, and others. Reach out by calling (814) 887-3241 for more information, or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/McKeanCounty