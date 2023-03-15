DAV

Alvin Loveless, chair of the McKean County Community Veterans Engagement Board accepts a donation from Senior Vice Commander Anita Sluga of the McKean County DAV.

 Era photo by Mandy Colosimo

SMETHPORT — The McKean County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 72 donated $2,286 to support the activities of the McKean County Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) on Tuesday.

The proceeds from this donation came from a Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the DAV in Crosby in November. DAV Senior Vice Commander Anita Sluga explained that the dinner was free to all area veterans and their families but that donations were accepted. During dinner, there was also a chance auction, and the proceeds were added to the donation.

