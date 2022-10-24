Education is everything. Be a part of saving a life.
Call it whatever: fentanyl poisoning, murder by a drug dealer, an overdose, or killed by drugs — the story is the same.
A father sobbed as he described the morning after his son had hugged him and told him, “I love you,” for the last time. He recalled walking into his son’s bedroom and seeing a pencil straight body laying in the bed, hands on his chest, as the father got closer he saw the young man’s eyes, still open but not looking at anything, and his son’s lips were tinged with blue.
Alyse Renwick, of Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services, spent Monday evening at the Bradford Area Public Library with area residents to discuss the ramifications of fentanyl, what it is, how it works, why it is so deadly, and how to talk to those they love about the choices they make.
Fentanyl is often a one and done drug. Some die immediately. Others, even in the same group who take the same order of pills, do the same line of cocaine, smoke the same bag of weed, and live. This is part of the problem with fentanyl — it is manufactured poorly, but it is in everything. There is no safe, as odd as that word sounds, street drug.
Above is only a snippet of the many stories of death caused by fentanyl, and told by the ones left behind to pick up the pieces. To see the full video, and everyone should take 20 minutes to watch, go to Natural High — Dead On Arrival — Original (Full-Length) Film On The Fentanyl Crisis, https://youtu.be/zm6gSES0GaE Renwick’s presentation began with the video and followed with an open and honest discussion about drugs — all drugs.
The parents in the video brought those children into the world as one put it and then said he, “had to watch her be wheeled out.”
One person in the audience said, “the video is tragic.” He hoped that he would remember everything he learned in such a short clip. Others couldn’t believe how pervasive the drug was, and said, “you almost have to be paranoid now.”
To which Renwick explained, “there is no safe experimentation. And some are self medicating for various reasons, so they go online and order a pill from social media. They think they are getting something to calm their anxiety. They don’t realize they are getting a fake pill. It is important to understand, these kids and young adults are not going out and doing fentanyl; they are looking for one thing and getting something else.”
“Is it a powder or liquid,” an audience member asked. They had seen the picture in the paper and how small the amount shown was, “I know of it, but I need to know more about it.”
Fentanyl is colorless, odorless, and cannot be seen when mixed in with other drugs, explained Renwick. It is a powder. They also asked where it was coming from, “we saw that meth can be made, where is this from, can it be made?”
Renwick said fentanyl comes mostly from the southern border but that some was probably manufactured in the US as well.
“So what can we do?” asked someone in the audience.
Get educated, by attending presentations and reading about drugs and alcohol, talk to your children, teens, young adults, recognize when something is just not right, and trust your gut. Teach and practice refusal skills and scenarios with the family. The more comfortable they feel saying no or diverting the situation, the more likely they are to stay alive, said Renwick.
Renwick also pointed out that this is not just about kids and younger adults, older adults are in need of these conversations as well. If a friend or family member is displaying signs of changed behavior, start a conversion, offer support and be there when they seek help.