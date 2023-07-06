Nikky's Dance Studio

The competition team from Nikky’s Dance Studio competed in Nationals and brought home many awards.

 Photo provided

Nikky’s Dance Studio Competition Team had an incredible week at Nationals in Sandusky, Ohio, having shared the stage with some amazing talent and studios. The team, which had trained hard this season and they were rewarded this past week, came home with five National Champion titles, two Big Show champions, numerous Overall scores, two Excellence in Choreography Awards, two Excellence in Entertainment Awards, and multiple Judge’s Choice Awards. Six dances were awarded the coveted honor to re-compete in The Big Show. The team is still offering private auditions for their 2024 team, contact studio director Nikky Ewing, if interested. Recreational registration will be held on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at the studio in Smethport.

