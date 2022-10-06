ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Dan Riley, O.F.M., ’64, is known for his powerful prayers and reflections, drawing often from the beauty of nature and the strength of relationships.
Now, Fr. Dan, an alumnus of St. Bonaventure University and founder of Mt. Irenaeus, invites others on an ancient journey, seen through the eyes of a contemporary pilgrim, in his first book, “Franciscan Lectio: Reading the World through the Living Word” published by Paraclete Press.
An ancient tradition dating back to the third century, lectio divina has long served as an avenue of contemplative prayer practiced by monastics as they read Scripture. Few authors have attempted to universalize lectio using contemporary language or approach it from a Franciscan perspective.
He uses the style of a memoir to open stories from the Bona’s campus as well as the Mountain, welcoming the reader to reflect on their experience of St. Bonaventure and the world that they are in today.
An ordained Franciscan friar for more than 50 years, in recent years Fr. Dan found himself rediscovering the practice of lectio divina, “a wonderful opportunity to read, meditate, pray, contemplate and take forward the Word.”
“Franciscan Lectio,” which the author describes as an interpretive book, is divided into four parts following a model St. Clare offers – Gaze, Consider, Contemplate and Imitate – that readers are invited to explore with their own imagination.
In 1971 he began his first assignment from Holy Name Province – create a campus ministry program at St. Bonaventure. He would go on to serve as the province’s vocation director as well as other assignments in Boston, New York City, Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Washington between 1974 and 1979, before returning to the campus ministry program at Bona’s and later establishing Mt. Irenaeus, Franciscan Mountain Community.
Established in 1984, Mt. Irenaeus is located about 20 miles from campus and welcomes members of the SBU community and visitors of all faith traditions to take time for reflection and renewal in the natural setting of the West Clarksville hilltop.
Fr. Dan and the Mountain will be hosting a number of receptions and book reflections in coming weeks. To date, gatherings in Olean, Buffalo and Rochester have been scheduled. For more details, visit www.mountainonline.org/book. “Franciscan Lectio” is available through Paraclete Press as well as many online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It was released on Oct. 4.
“Franciscan Lectio” was written with Stephen Copeland, a writer and storyteller who has collaborated on more than a dozen books. He is a regular columnist and feature writer for the St. Anthony Messenger and author of “Where the Colors Blend.”