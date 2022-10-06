Father Dan Riley

Father Dan Riley

 Darrell Gronemeier

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Dan Riley, O.F.M., ’64, is known for his powerful prayers and reflections, drawing often from the beauty of nature and the strength of relationships.

Now, Fr. Dan, an alumnus of St. Bonaventure University and founder of Mt. Irenaeus, invites others on an ancient journey, seen through the eyes of a contemporary pilgrim, in his first book, “Franciscan Lectio: Reading the World through the Living Word” published by Paraclete Press.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos