OLEAN, N.Y. — His photos, mostly of birds — and more particularly of American bald eagles — have delighted the greater Olean community and beyond for a few years now.
Fans of Dan Jordan's photography can now view a collection of his best work in The Gallery at the Olean Public Library. A special exhibit of Dan's photos runs through the end of the month, with the gallery open during regular library hours.
The guest of honor at an opening reception Thursday, Jordan said he had a difficult time choosing from his thousands of images the 50 or so prints to include in the exhibit.
"I agonized over what I wanted to include," he said. "It was less than a month ago that I found out I was going to do" the exhibit. "So it's been a whirlwind."
Preparation of the framed and matted prints took about two weeks — and just recently Jordan added one newest print to the collection.
As for the stunning photos, yes, there are eagles — oh, the eagles! But there are also prints — many of which have appeared in the Times Herald — of ospreys, hawks, great blue herons and other birds and wildlife. One striking photo shows a male rose-breasted grosbeak, a hyper-fast shutter speed capturing the beauty of its outstretched wings as it comes in for a landing at Jordan's backyard feeder.
A business entrepreneur, Jordan started the former Advanced Monolythic Ceramics operation in Olean and he recently retired as the international business development director for Amphenol Ceramics. He got into photography as a hobby and he is "self-taught" — but he ended up developing his skills to the point that he saw it as his "retirement" plan for keeping busy.
"Craig Melvin (a well-known local photographer), who I used to play hockey with, was my inspiration," he said. "When I saw what he could do with a camera I was just mesmerized. I got a digital camera ... and that's how I got started."
Today Jordan owns and manages a portrait studio in Olean, Jordan Photography and Consulting. A series of calendars featuring his photos have sold well — fans were signing up for new editions during the reception.
Prints in the exhibit may be reserved with notations in the comments book, which will be in the room.
One of the keys to Jordan capturing his amazingly close-up images of eagles, ospreys and other birds is he uses very high-end zoom lenses — he's careful not to encroach on or disturb the majestic birds in the wild. He's received complaints from individuals who have assumed he's done that very thing — people are particularly concerned he is approaching nesting sites too closely — but he explains that's not the case.
"I'm more than 100 yards away," said Jordan, who is in demand as an eagle expert, fielding questions from international sources. Dan also hosts presentations on eagles and other wildlife and he has presented to middle school science class groups, birding groups and retirement homes/communities.