A baseball fanatic’s deal with the devil provides the plot of the comic musical “Damn Yankees” opening Friday, March 17, at Bradford Area High School.
Set in the late 1950s, the show follows the Washington Senators baseball team trying to beat the New York Yankees and win the American League pennant. Songs include “Whatever Lola Wants,” “Heart” and “The Game.”
“This show will leave you smiling, humming and tapping your feet,” said director Andrew R. Dutko, BAHS music instructor.
Bradford Area High School Music Department will present the show at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the school school auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door for a cost of $10 for adults or $8 for those over age 55 or those age 18 and under.
BAHS music instructor Marissa Golden directs the live orchestra of about 20 students and community members. Choreographer is BAHS alumna Lauren Abers.
Rhys Kennedy plays dastardly Mr. Applegate, a shadowy figure who offers Joe Boyd a chance to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a great hitter for his beloved Washington Senators. Shawn Wilt plays Boyd’s incarnation as “Shoeless Joe” Hardy; Zechariah Waterman portrays Boyd.
Alisiya Dansberger plays Applegate’s secret weapon, sultry siren Lola. Kailee Peterson will play Joe’s loyal wife Meg Boyd. Her hometown pals are desperately eligible spinsters Sister Miller and Doris Miller, played by Alexis Ward and Lily Goodreau, respectively.
Felicity Cramer portrays sports reporter Gloria Thorpe who makes Joe a sensation but then digs for the facts behind the phenom. Team members include Blake Callahan as Henry/Strane; Gabriel Thompson as Rocky; Owen Troisi as catcher Smokey; Lillian Papinchak as Vernon/Lowe; Brooke Arnold as Sohovik/Mark; Skye Eakin-Irwin as Linville/Bouley; Darci Lockwood as Mickey/Del; and Kyla Brady as Bryan.
Brianna Coder plays team owner Mrs. Welch; Jedidiah Waterman will be the Commissioner. Violet Papinchak will play Miss Weston/Lynch.
Rounding out the cast are Astro Boon, Ella Hope, Abigail Wright, Taryn Thompson, Linnia Means, Madison Persing and Abbigail Schleicher.
The original 1955 Broadway production garnered seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
There have been two stage revivals and several movies since. The book was written by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, with words and music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. It is based on Wallop’s novel “The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant.”
The show is presented by special arrangement with Musical Theatre International, New York City and MTIShows.com. Available for purchase in the school lobby will be flowers and candy grams for cast and crew members.