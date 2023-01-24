KANE — District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer reports that charges have been filed in connection with a Kane man’s death in August.

By criminal complaint filed by Trooper Eric Thompson, Michael Cunningham, formerly of Kane, was charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Device, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

