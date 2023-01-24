KANE — District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer reports that charges have been filed in connection with a Kane man’s death in August.
By criminal complaint filed by Trooper Eric Thompson, Michael Cunningham, formerly of Kane, was charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Use of a Communication Device, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
On Aug. 11, 2022, Police, Fire and Ambulance were dispatched due to a man being found unresponsive in the bathroom of an apartment on Edgar James Street. He was pronounced deceased. (The name of the victim has been omitted from this release out of respect for the family.) The matter was referred to the State Police for investigation. A cause of death was determined to be Fentanyl Toxicity.
Cunningham was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David Engman. Bail was set at $500,000. Cunningham was remanded to the McKean County Jail and scheduled for central court.