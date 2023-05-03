SMETHPORT — Should the cell phones seized at the Congress Street residence of murder suspect Frederick “Ricky” Camejo Jr., be entered into evidence — Or, should the court order to suppress them, continue? This was the reason for the hearing before President Judge John Pavlock on Tuesday at the McKean County Courthouse.
Bradford City police responded to a disturbance involving shots fired at Camejo’s residence on May 29, 2022 just after 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Edward Fomby, who had been shot and killed. Camejo is charged with homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
At the April hearing, defense attorney Justin Panighetti challenged the inclusion of cell phones seized into evidence and Pavlock granted their suppression. However, McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer was told by Pavlock to file a motion if she believed there had been exigent circumstances surrounding the cell phones that were taken at the scene.
Tuesday’s hearing was to provide testimony from the state as to the circumstances concerning the cell phones and Camejo’s surveillance system.
On Tuesday, Shaffer called Ryan Yingling, chief county detective as her only witness. Yingling confirmed his role as being separate from all other law enforcement, an extension of the District Attorney, and that he works directly for Shaffer’s office, reports to her, and may run parallel investigations.
Yingling stated he had been called to the scene and briefed by the officers on the basics of the incident.
On Tuesday, Shaffer entered a video from Officer Jason Daugherty’s body camera into evidence stating she would not be showing the entire video that day. Pavlock asked that she point out the timestamps at the start and stops. The defense had no objection to the video.
Yingling was allowed to move from the witness chair to the large television screen so that he could point to certain parts of the video. “I was looking for cameras, ammunition, shell casings,” Yingling said as the video started. He explained what was happening as it played. He and Daugherty went to the rear of the house and they knew the spouse of the defendant was home. They knocked and were admitted into the residence, the video showed. The officer explained the search warrant to the defendant’s wife, who was trying to use her cell phone to access the security system. She stated the box upstairs wasn’t working and was unplugged. Yingling was standing beside her in the video.
The wife started to go over all that had happened the day before, the incident that ended in the shooting death of Fomby. At that point, Panighetti objected but was overruled.
She took the officers upstairs to check out what was referred to throughout the video as “the box.” The wife told officers, including Yingling, that the box had been unplugged because it was frozen around 1 p.m. the day of the incident and her husband had unplugged it. The video showed her trying to figure out which of the tangled wires went to the box. Yingling is in the video watching and the wife tells him the system can be accessed from the cell phone and the box. Shortly after, the words Night Owl show on the defendant’s television screen in the body camera video. The wife shows Yingling the different camera views but stated that the one camera over the door Yingling had asked about was not working, she couldn’t get anything to come up.
The wife confirmed that only her cell phone, her husband’s cell phone and the box were capable of accessing the surveillance video. She showed Yingling how to access the security system from her cell phone and confirmed it was the same from her husband’s phone.
Yingling thanked her for what she was doing and assured her she was not under arrest.
The next clip of the video showed Yingling outside with two cell phones. He stated that they were in airplane mode and needed to be kept “powered on” and was looking for charging cables from the officers on the scene.
At the hearing, Yingling explained that keeping the phones in airplane mode kept others from accessing the phones and the biggest thing was to keep them charged.
Shaffer had Yingling clarify how he received the cell phones. Yingling explained that he let the wife talk which led to finding out there was more access to the security system than originally stated. She originally stated only her cell, then added the box, and finally included his cell to the list of what could access the surveillance.
The defense did not ask many questions of the witness, but had Yingling explain how he would have found the cell phones based on the number in the warrant. Yingling responded that he usually just calls the number and seizes the phone that rings, however, the cell phones in this case didn’t get that far because the wife had already turned them over.
Pavlock directed Shaffer to file a brief within 20 days and for Panighetti to follow within 15 days. There would be no further argument on the matter.