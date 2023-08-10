McKean County’s top prosecutor is charging Darian Ramdin with driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the July 16 crash that took the life of Wallace Easton and seriously injured a juvenile.
On Tuesday, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer added six charges to the 18 counts already against Ramdin, 19, of 168 Congress St. — homicide by vehicle while DUI, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, second-degree felonies; DUI — general impairment, DUI — schedule 1 drug, and DUI — metabolite, all misdemeanors. He was already charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and fleeing from police, all third-degree felonies, along with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts of recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanors; and numerous traffic summaries.
Ramdin is scheduled for McKean County Central Court today. He is represented by Public Defender Phil Clabaugh.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 2 a.m. July 16, state police stopped a Jeep driven by Ramdin at the Crosby at the intersection of East Main Street and Derrick Road, because the Jeep had its high-beam headlights on and a headlight was out. Troopers noted that Ramdin was uncooperative, refusing to provide his driver’s license or get out of the vehicle. Ramdin asked several times why police wanted him to get out of the Jeep, and a trooper told him he could smell marijuana. Ramdin rolled his window up, with a trooper on each side of the Jeep, and attempted to show his license from the center of the Jeep. The trooper told him that wasn’t going to work, and the second trooper began walking around behind the Jeep to the driver’s side, at which point Ramdin took off, fleeing the scene.
The troopers began chasing him south on East Main Street, where the Jeep reached about 85 mph approaching the big turn just past Hawthorne Avenue before going out of control, sliding across the double yellow line, rotating 45 degrees, entering the northbound lane and striking a tree and a utility pole, causing disabling and heavy damage to the Jeep, the complaint stated. The entire chase was 0.8 miles in length.
The two passengers in the Jeep, a 17-year-old female and Wallace Easton, 21, were flown from the crash scene by medical helicopter. Easton, who was flown to UPMC Hamot, died July 24 from injuries suffered in the crash.
The juvenile female, who told police she was Ramdin’s girlfriend, suffered a broken collarbone as a result of the crash, according to the criminal complaint. She told police Ramdin had fled from police because he was “out on bond,” the complaint stated.
Ramdin was taken to Bradford Regional Medical Center. Troopers suspected he was under the influence because of the odor of marijuana in the Jeep, and suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia and empty alcohol containers found inside the vehicle during a warranted search, the complaint stated.
A Bradford City Police officer had been watching Ramdin at BRMC at the request of the troopers, and had advised him of his rights. When state police spoke to Ramdin, he said he didn’t have insurance for the Jeep, and it wasn’t licensed. He admitted to smoking marijuana and to drinking alcohol in the hours before the crash. When a trooper asked Ramdin if he thought he should have been driving after consuming the alcohol and drugs, Ramdin said, “no sir,” the criminal complaint stated.
Ramdin’s blood was tested, and Shaffer’s amended complaint noted his blood alcohol content was .096 percent; the legal limit is .08 percent. Tests also showed THC in his system.
Ramdin remains incarcerated on $350,000 bail.
At the time of the crash, he was out on $500 unsecured bail for a prior case from the City of Bradford. In that case he is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He is represented by Assistant Public Defender Tatiana Elena Malys. A bail modification hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 24 in McKean County Court.
On Wednesday, in yet another case, he pleaded guilty in the courtroom of District Judge Dom Cercone to charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and the purchase of alcohol by a minor. He was ordered to pay fines and costs. In that case, he is represented by Clabaugh.