HARRISBURG – The Department of the Auditor General released audits of Potter and Cameron counties children and youth services agencies during the fourth quarter, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor said Tuesday.
“Our audits ensure that counties are properly using state funds to protect at-risk children,” DeFoor said.
By law, the department audits the fiscal reports that county CYS agencies submit to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) which document how state funds are used to protect children.
The audit reports, which were shared with counties and DHS upon completion, are available online using the links provided below:
The audit of Potter County Children and Youth Agency showed one adjustment made to the agency’s submitted fiscal reports. According to DeFoor’s office, this adjustment in total affected the agency’s Net State Share by increasing revenue by $205. Based on the application of the state participation rates, the one adjustment resulted in an amount due to the state totaling $162.
The results of our engagement procedures, as presented in this report, were discussed with county representatives and agency management at an exit conference held on April 5.