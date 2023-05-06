Fun for the entire family, whether religious or not, The Custer City Methodist Church has an entire summer full of activities as part of their “Kids Night Out” initiative for children ages 4 to 12, to keep their summer entertaining and full of activities.
The first event of the summer series will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at the Custer City United Methodist Church where the story of Noah and trust in God will be discussed.
Then from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 the story of Jonah will be discussed with the theme of obeying God.
In July, the Church will host the Story of choosing Disciples between 5 and 7 p.m. with the theme of following God.
The last scheduled event for the summer will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 where the story of five thousand and one lunch will be discussed with the underlying theme of how God provides.
Each of the above named stories and lessons will include a two hour, fun packed program. Each lesson will include a lesson from the Bible, crafts, games, snacks and music — in a safe, fun and supervised environment.
For more information or questions, call (814) 598-1292.