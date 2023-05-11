PORT ALLEGANY — Students who are a part of the Health Assistant class at Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center are celebrating Florence Nightingale’s birthday on May 12.
This is in alignment with international nurses week. These students have been able to learn about this influential woman and what she has accomplished for healthcare as a whole.
Florence Nightingale came from a wealthy family that expected her to continue to climb in social status and be the proud representative of the Nightingale name. She was a woman that didn’t like the spotlight, and often disappointed her family’s idea of being in their social status.
One way that she disappointed her family was by being active in ministering to the ill and poor people in the village next to her family’s big estate. On the contrary, by helping the ill and the poor, she was able to realize her true calling of becoming a nurse.
She continued to pursue her passion without her family’s approval and enrolled as a student at the Lutheran Hospital of Pastor Fliedner in Kaiserwerth, Germany. She was able to successfully graduate and get a nursing job in a Middlesex hospital in London where she made it her mission to improve hygiene practices during a cholera outbreak. She was able to accomplish her goal but was faced with another major challenge in her nursing career.
The Crimean War of 1853 broke out, and many soldiers were wounded. Supplies and hospitals quickly dwindled. Nightingale received a letter from the Secretary of War asking her and a corps of nurses to help the soldiers. She accepted and was shocked by the horrid conditions these wounded soldiers were forced to be in at the British base hospital in Constantinople. Nightingale discovered that the hospital sat on top of a large cesspool of contaminated water and human waste. Patients also lay in their own bodily fluids with rodents and bugs scurrying past them. Nightingale quickly set to work and tended to the soldiers every spare minute she had. She even would walk around at night with a lamp tending to the wounded, giving her the name of “The Lady with the Lamp.” She was able to vastly improve the sanitary conditions of the hospital, create patient services contributing to improving the quality of their hospital stay, instituted a kitchen for special dietary requirements, established a laundry department in a hospital, and so much more from this challenging experience.
Nightingale was able to document her nursing experience at Constantinople and propose different reforms for other military hospitals in her book called Notes on Matters Affecting the Health, Efficiency and Hospital Administration of the British Army.
She decided to help further benefit the future of nursing by funding the establishment of St. Thomas’ Hospital and the Nightingale Training School for Nurses. This influential woman of her time has greatly contributed to the way we receive healthcare today and was able to be an inspiration to all individuals. Happy Birthday Florence Nightingale.