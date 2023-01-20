Crosby’s is celebrating the grand reopening of its convenience store in Lewis Run, with a ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.
The Crosby’s family of convenience stores serving Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania celebrated 100 years of business this past year and is thrilled to provide a reopening celebration at this location.
Vice President and General Manager of Crosby’s, Lenny Smith, stated, “Lewis Run is a great community and we’re proud to be part of it — we are so excited to be in this location for customers and serve McKean County.”
During the ceremony, Crosby’s will present a donation to the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department. In addition, they will be donating a My Crosby’s Reward card to the Bradford Area School District loaded with enough points for 20 of Crosby’s signature pizzas.
The Lewis Run store, equipped with mobile ordering, offers a full range of food options.
With 85 locations throughout New York and Pennsylvania, Crosby’s is the family owned and operated hometown choice for signature fresh pizza, subs, breakfast, on-the-go shopping and fuel.