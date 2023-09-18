Two suspects in a firearms straw purchasing scheme at a Smethport business have waived their preliminary hearings, and a federal agent explained some gun laws that are the basis of the case.
Christina Marie Baker, 38, formerly of Eldred and now of Olean, N.Y., and Rodney Doran, 34, of Bradford, have each waived hearings for an alleged scheme in which Baker purchased 20 guns for Doran and Leshawn Kimbrough, 33, of Bolivar, N.Y., both felons forbidden to possess firearms, according to court records.
Twenty guns were purchased at McKean County E-Sales in Smethport, court records stated. The men would go with her, handle the money, give her “hints” about what weapons they wanted, and sometimes even place the money on the counter for her to give the salesman, according to the criminal complaints.
Seeking further information on gun laws, The Era reached out to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives office in Philadelphia. Alan Gilmore, special agent in firearms trafficking, responded.
“I am not familiar with the investigation and because it is an ongoing investigation, I can’t comment on it,” he said. However, he gave some general information about firearms purchasing and the obligations of the federal firearms licensee — an FFL.
“There is no regulation on how many firearms a person can purchase at one time,” Gilmore said. “So, if a person wants to go to an FFL and purchase numerous firearms, there is nothing that prohibits that.”
Licensees do undergo some training, he said, including to be on the lookout for the potential of straw purchases.
“If an FFL has specific knowledge that the sale in question is a straw purchase, then they are not allowed to make that sale,” Gilmore said. “If an FFL knowingly makes a sale that would be a straw purchase, they can have their firearms license revoked.”
According to the criminal complaints against Baker, Doran and Kimbrough, on Jan. 5, an investigation was opened by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper assigned to work with the ATF, regarding alleged straw purchases of 23 firearms that occurred from Aug. 17, 2021, to Jan. 17, 2023. Twenty of the firearms were purchased at McKean County E-Sales in Smethport, the state police complaint stated.
The investigation came about when one of the firearms was recovered, after an incident, by the Buffalo (N.Y.) Police Department. That gun was traced back to having allegedly been purchased by Baker.
A review of her gun purchases at McKean County E-Sales over 16 months showed the purchase of eleven 9mm pistols, two .45-caliber pistols, two .40-caliber pistols, three .380-caliber pistols, a 12-gauge and a 5.56-caliber AR-15-style pistol, the criminal complaints stated.
On Jan. 17, Baker was interviewed in Olean, N.Y., by ATF special agents. She was asked about her purchases and whether she still had the guns in her possession. Initially, she said she did, but was unable to provide them to the agents, the complaint states. She eventually confessed to buying the guns for Kimbrough and Doran, who she knew were both convicted felons, the complaint stated.
Baker gave the agents specific details as to what happened each time she was asked to make a purchase. The two would pick Baker up at her residence and take her to purchase the guns, with the men in control of the money. During the purchases, Kimbrough and Doran would “give her hints on what firearms to purchase,” the complaint stated.
At the time of the transaction, the men would either give Baker the money or place the money directly on the counter of the firearm shop, and she would give the money to the clerk, state police allege. After the purchases, they would leave the store and she would put the guns in the backseat of the vehicle she was picked up in.
Kimbrough and Doran would then drop her off at the residence they picked her up from, and she got out of the car, leaving the guns behind, state police allege.
The trooper noted, “The purchase of multiple firearms, sometimes on the same day, some of the same exact type, purchased in a short amount of time, along with several other factors, is a strong indicator of straw purchasing, illegal transfer of firearms and criminal activity.
“Straw purchasing is when a person with a clean background purchases firearms on behalf of a person to conceal the true ownership of the firearm,” the complaint stated.
Kimbrough is in jail on $250,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 2 before District Judge Bill Todd. He is represented by Bellefonte attorney Karen Kuebler. He is charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm prohibited, three counts of possession of a firearm prohibited, and conspiracy at firearm ownership, all second-degree felonies; and one count of conspiracy at firearm ownership, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Doran waived his preliminary hearing, is jailed in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail, and is represented by Warren attorney Alan Conn. He is charged with five counts each of conspiracy to possess a firearm prohibited and possession of a firearm prohibited, second-degree felonies; and five counts of conspiracy at firearm ownership-duty of other persons, four of which were second-degree felonies and one of which was a second-degree misdemeanor.
Baker waived her preliminary hearing, and is represented by Public Defender Phil Clabaugh. She is charged with six counts of conspiracy to possess a firearm prohibited, second-degree felonies; five counts of firearm ownership-duty of other persons, second-degree felonies, and one count as a second-degree misdemeanor; sale or transfer of a firearm-unqualified, a third-degree felony; 23 counts of false statement on sale or transfer of firearm, 22 of which were second-degree felonies and one of which was a third-degree felony; and 13 counts of sale or transfer of a firearm-unqualified or ineligible, second-degree felonies.
She remains jailed on $100,000 bail.