A traffic stop in Bradford on Sunday led to a raid on an Eldred home and the arrest of a fugitive and his girlfriend.
Arrested were Timothy Bottorf, 42, and Sarah Waid, 39, both of 214 Main St., Eldred.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg Shaffer said Monday that McKean County detectives executed a search warrant at their residence in Eldred during the early evening on Sunday after state police received a tip alleging drug trafficking at that address.
The tip came during a traffic stop of Billy Autry of Little Valley, N.Y., in Bradford. He was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and told police he got it from Waid at the Main Street location in Eldred. Police said Autry claimed he was going to drive Waid to Buffalo, N.Y., to buy drugs to sell in McKean County.
Acting on that tip, and on information that Bottorf was at the residence, detectives and officers with the Drug Task Force initiated an investigation and were granted a search warrant.
Following the tip, task force officers maintained a surveillance position at the residence. Eldred residents saw numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles from several departments of McKean County who participated in the raid, Shaffer said.
“This operation was set into motion by a traffic stop of the Pennsylvania State Police,” Shaffer said. “State police then notified McKean County detectives of potential drug trafficking. Detectives then worked the investigation back to the source, resulting in the arrests. … Excellent police work by all involved.”
A warrant had been issued for Bottorf on April 11 related to a robbery that occurred in Bradford after he failed to appear for trial in McKean County Court on that case. He had been incarcerated on the charge, unable to raise the $150,000 bail set by the judge, until he posted it in March with the assistance of a bail bondsman.
Monday’s search warrant was executed by McKean County detectives, officers with the Drug Task Force and K9 Duke of the City of Bradford Police Department. Forced entry was made into the residence, and officers announced they would release the dog if any occupants of the house didn’t make their presence known to officers, Shaffer said.
Bottorf and Waid did not show themselves to officers. Duke showed interest in a bedroom and led officers to the two, who were hiding in the bedroom, the DA said. No one else was in the residence. Members of the state police and other Task Force officers secured the exterior of the residence to assist officers inside as well as to ensure safety of neighboring residents, Shaffer said.
After Bottorf and Waid were detained, Task Force officers and state police searched the residence with the assistance of Rigby of the McKean County Detective K9 Unit; the dog alerted on the presence of controlled substances. Officers seized methamphetamine, an AR-15-style rifle, drug paraphernalia, surveillance cameras, cash and other items.
According to the criminal complaint, when speaking to police, Bottorf said he was aware there was a warrant for his arrest and he’d seen it on social media. Bottorf was taken into custody on his warrant and incarcerated. He was arraigned before District Judge Bill Todd on charges of flight to avoid trial, a third-degree felony; possession of a firearm prohibited, a second-degree felony; and possession of a firearm prohibited, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was jailed in lieu of $600,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Central Court on May 18.
According to the criminal complaint for Waid, the Drug Task Force conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Waid at her residence and determined she had sold meth three times that date to two separate known buyers.
Waid was charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felonies; hindering apprehension by harboring a wanted person, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned before Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $300,000 bail.
She is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.