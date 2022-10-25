Jury selection and trial for Marc Nuzzo, accused of vehicular homicide in the 2018 crash that caused the death of Guy Austin, has been scheduled for Jan. 23 in McKean County Court.
And Nuzzo has claimed a small victory in the criminal case, as an appeals court agreed to keep his competency petition sealed from public viewing.
Nuzzo, 45, now of Martinsburg, W.Va., is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, six counts of recklessly endangering another person and numerous traffic summaries.
He was charged in March 2019 after a head-on collision on U.S. Route 219 at 8:37 p.m. Sept. 5, 2018 that claimed the life of Austin and seriously injured other passengers in his vehicle.
The appeals court said the main cause of action in the case — the criminal charges — is able to be reviewed without considering Nuzzo’s competency or mental or medical health.
The judge in the case in May 2022, Senior Judge John Leete, ruled that Nuzzo was competent to stand trial, but denied the request to have all the documents concerning Nuzzo’s mental health treatment and diagnosis sealed.
In fact, Leete said the “court believes this appeal to be totally frivolous and constitutes a further unnecessary delay in this very old criminal case which is replete with defense delays and unnecessary appeals.”
Defense attorney James P. Miller filed the appeal shortly thereafter.
The appeals court’s decision was handed down Oct. 18. The state Superior Court judges ruled that Leete erred by not affording the competency petition the protections of the Mental Health Procedures Act “because (Nuzzo’s) competency petition detailed his mental health treatment and diagnosis,” the memorandum read.
The appeal was granted and the case remanded back to McKean County Court for the petition to be sealed.
What impact, if any, this would have on the criminal case remains to be seen. A hearing and argument on outstanding motions is set for 9 a.m. Friday in McKean County Court before Senior Judge Edward Reibman.
Nuzzo has been out on bail since his arrest on March 29, 2019, after posting 5% of $100,000.
According to police, at 8:37 p.m. Sept. 5, 2018, a Jeep Compass driven by Nuzzo was traveling south on Route 219 when it crossed the double-yellow line and accelerated, attempting to pass a tractor-trailer that was also traveling south.
When Nuzzo’s Jeep was in the northbound lane, it struck head-on a northbound Ford Escape driven by Austin and containing five passengers. After the impact, the Escape caught fire. Passing motorists stopped to help the people from the burning SUV, according to the criminal complaint.
Austin, 53, died 15 days later from injuries sustained in the crash. Several of his passengers at the time of the crash suffered serious injuries, the complaint noted.
The case has been prosecuted to date by McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer.