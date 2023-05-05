More than 1,200 criminal counts of child pornography, and charges of rape, were bound to court Wednesday at a preliminary hearing for a Duke Center man.
The hearing for Sebastian H. Van Camp, 22, of Main Street, was held before District Judge Rich Luther in Foster Township. Van Camp, who is represented by the McKean County Public Defender’s office, was returned to jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
He is charged in one case with two counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and IDSI with a victim less than 16, all first-degree felonies; two counts each of statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older, second-degree felonies; corruption of minors and indecent assault of a victim less than 13, third-degree felonies; two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13, first-degree misdemeanors; and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16, second-degree misdemeanors.
In the second case, he’s charged with 312 counts of child pornography, second-degree felonies; 932 counts of child pornography as third-degree felonies; and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.
In the first case, the criminal complaint alleged the juvenile victim was 11 to 12 when the sexual acts were taking place. Van Camp was 19. The state police investigation began when a ChildLine report was received on March 13 alleging Van Camp “used the victim for sex.”
On April 17, a forensic interview was conducted with the victim. She said that she had been in a relationship with Van Camp when she was 11 and 12, that he said he loved her, that they had sexual intercourse numerous times and she performed other sex acts as well, the complaint stated. Police interviewed Van Camp, who admitted to the same allegations, according to the criminal complaint.
In the second case, the criminal complaint alleged that the state police, acting on a CyberTip, traced images of child pornography back to Van Camp’s address. On March 31, a search warrant was served on the residence, and a USB drive and a laptop were seized from Van Camp’s bedroom. That same day, police went to Van Camp’s place of employment and spoke with him. At first he denied the allegations and allowed police to search his phone. Two images and one video of child porn were located on the phone, the complaint stated.
He told police he was “curious about (child porn) for some time,” and explained to police how he would find it online. He also told police that once a month, he goes to a food pantry at a local church. Police said Cybertips had also originated from that location. Van Camp told police there would be about a thousand child porn files on the USB drive. He agreed with police that “he possibly had a (child porn) addiction,” the complaint stated.
In total, police found 312 images and videos involving indecent contact and 933 of nudity, the complaint stated.