A former City of Bradford employee charged with stealing gasoline at work waived his preliminary hearing at McKean County Central Court on Thursday.
Derek Lyman, 30, of 596 Loop Road, Eldred, is charged with three counts of access device fraud, all first-degree misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, in February, while employed by the City of Bradford, Lyman used a city Fleet gas card to put gasoline into two 5-gallon gas cans, and used one 5-gallon gas can to put gasoline in his personal truck. He was observed by city administrator Chris Lucco at the Office of Economic and Community Development maintenance garage on Russell Boulevard putting the gas into his personal vehicle, the complaint alleged.
Lucco called the police, and waited at the garage with Lyman until police arrived. When interviewed by police, Lyman admitted to using the card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle three or four times. Police obtained video evidence from Country Fair and was able to determine that Lyman had used the city’s card on Feb. 13 for $40.22; on Feb. 22 for $37.17; and on Feb. 27 for $77.31, according to the complaint.
Lyman remains free on $100 unsecured bail. He is represented by Olean, N.Y., attorney Jay Carr.