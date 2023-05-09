A Little Valley, N.Y., man was arraigned Monday on charges resulting from a traffic stop on Kennedy Street in Bradford.
Billy Joe Autry, 55, of 114 1st St., Apt. C3, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; two counts of possession and eight counts of possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanors; and three traffic summary offenses.
According to the criminal complaint, at 2:14 a.m. Sunday, a car driven by Autry was pulled over by state police on Kennedy Street in Bradford. The trooper approached the passenger side of the car and requested the operator’s documents. While speaking to the operator, the trooper noticed a short orange straw in the door handle, and asked to see it. He observed a white powdery substance in the straw, the complaint stated.
He requested Autry, the driver, get out of the vehicle and asked for consent to search, which Autry granted. Troopers found smoking devices, small plastic bags, a razor blade, and a mirror with white powder residue on it. When they searched Autry, troopers found drugs in his pocket and in a bag concealed in the front of his pants. The bags contained methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl, according to the complaint.
When asked, Autry said he received the drugs from Sarah Waid in Eldred, and that he was going to drive her to Buffalo, N.Y., to obtain more drugs to sell. Through further investigation, troopers learned from Bradford City Police that Autry distributed heroin to Waid in exchange for meth, the complaint stated.
He was arraigned before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for Central Court on Thursday.
He has also been charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, but had yet to be arraigned on those charges late Monday afternoon.