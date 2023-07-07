SMETHPORT — A Kane man, appearing via video feed from the McKean County Jail, was sentenced to an aggregate of 124 to 254 months in a state correctional facility, by President Judge John Pavlock in McKean County Court on Thursday.
Paul McMahon was charged and pleaded guilty in four cases ranging from drug delivery which resulted in death, to receiving stolen property, to altering the manufacturer’s number on a firearm, among others. The crimes spanned from May 2022 to January of this year.
McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer had requested that all three days of the drug delivery, not just the one on May 6, be included in sentencing. She also advised Pavlock that the victim’s mother was on the video on Thursday, though the mom did not want to make a comment. Shaffer added that a previous sentence for a similar charge resulted in an eight-year sentence on the delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony.
In addition to a minimum 10-year sentence, with 344 days granted of time served, in a state correctional facility, McMahon must pay lab fees of $1,472, have no contact with any of the victims or their immediate family in any of the cases, submit his DNA and pay the $250 cost, complete drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluations and treatment programs and counseling.
For the most egregious offense, McMahon pleaded guilty to delivering the drugs that lead to the death of Alex Kirsten. McMahon had delivered drugs to Kirsten on three occasions with the last one, May 6, 2022, the day the victim died. Per the autopsy on May 9, 2022, Kirsten’s death was due to fentanyl toxicity.
McMahon was also sentenced for crimes where drugs and weapons had been found in a home belonging to his mother that he frequents. While in custody, McMahon was searched. Officers found him to be in possession of a bag of methamphetamine, a clear plastic bag consistent with those used to package narcotics and bulk currency that was bundled with rubber bands, the criminal complaint stated.
And, his sentence also included charges from a case involving terroristic threats, harassment, and disorderly conduct, as well as a charge of simple assault from a year ago.