A James City man was sent to jail Monday on charges relating to an alleged attempt to buy drugs at Kiwanis Court in Bradford.

Daniel Gillespie, 36, of 112 Delaware Ave., is charged with conspiracy to purchase crack cocaine, a felony; firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony; attempt to purchase crack cocaine, a misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

