A James City man was sent to jail Monday on charges relating to an alleged attempt to buy drugs at Kiwanis Court in Bradford.
Daniel Gillespie, 36, of 112 Delaware Ave., is charged with conspiracy to purchase crack cocaine, a felony; firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony; attempt to purchase crack cocaine, a misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
At 3:02 a.m. Monday, Bradford City Police were dispatched to Kiwanis Court for a report of a man knocking on the door of an apartment, and the caller could hear what they believed was a gun being cocked. The caller said the person was not welcome there, and said the man was concealing something in his left breast pocket with his right hand, according to the criminal complaint.
When officers arrived, they questioned the male, identified as Gillespie. Police said he was acting nervous, and they asked for permission to pat him down for weapons. At that point, Gillespie said he had a firearm in his left chest area, but said he did not have a permit, the complaint stated.
When searching Gillespie, police found a crack pipe. At the police station, Gillespie was interviewed by Chief Mike Ward. Gillespie said he met a known person at Kiwanis Court and gave him $400 to go inside and get cocaine for him; however, the person did not return, the complaint stated.
Gillespie was arraigned before District Judge Dom Cercone and remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 16.