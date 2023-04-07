SMETHPORT — A Bradford man was arraigned Thursday for allegedly possessing methamphetamine in the McKean County Jail.
Joseph Best, 28, was charged with possession of contraband by an inmate, a second-degree felony; bringing contraband into the jail, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 22, Sheriff Dan Woods contacted the McKean County Detectives about Best bringing drugs into the jail after being arrested by Smethport Borough Police. He explained that a corrections officer was approached by Best’s girlfriend, who was also incarcerated, and told that while she and Best were at Central Court, he told her he had “three stamps” — packets of meth — in a side pocket of his pants that weren’t found during his intake into the jail.
The girlfriend said she was afraid Best would take them and overdose when he was released from jail. The corrections officer told the officer in charge, who, along with two other officers, went to the property room and searched Best’s clothing, finding three “stamps,” the complaint stated.
County Detective Linda Close went to the jail and recovered the packets and the reports from the officers, transported the drugs to the District Attorney’s office and weighed and tested them. The contents tested positive for meth, the complaint stated.
Best was arraigned before District Judge Bill Todd and returned to jail on $15,000 bail in this case. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on April 13.