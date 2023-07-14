A Bradford man waived a preliminary hearing to McKean County Court Thursday on allegations that he stole turnout gear from the Bradford City Fire Station.
Joshua Weathers, 44, no permanent address, is charged with burglary, a first-degree felony; and theft and criminal trespass, third-degree felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, at 2:30 a.m. June 26, a Bradford City police officer was investigating a call on West Washington Street when he saw inside a residence a “currently issued protective fireman’s coat.” No one inside the residence could confirm where the coat came from, and the officer took it for further investigation.
The coat was confirmed to be missing from the Bradford City Central Fire Station on Chestnut Street. The officer reviewed surveillance cameras downtown, and saw a man walking down East Corydon Street before entering the fire station through an unlocked side door. Moments later, the man, later identified as Weathers, came out of the fire station carrying the coat.
Other downtown security cameras showed Weathers wearing the coat as he walked through town, the complaint stated.
The value of the coat is $2,120.
Weathers was arraigned July 8 and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. He remains jailed, and waived his hearing on Thursday. He is represented by the McKean County Public Defender’s office.