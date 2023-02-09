A 23 year-old Bradford man is in McKean County jail, unable to post bail, following arraignment Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Richard Luther.
Alex Green is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver — felony and use/possession of drug paraphernalia — misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, Foster Township police officers pulled over a truck, with three people inside, for a traffic violation on U.S. Route 219 at 9:23 p.m. Feb. 5.
After arresting the driver on a suspended license charge, an officer found a needle under the driver’s seat. According to the report, all three occupants of the vehicle were questioned and the driver revealed they had just returned from Rochester, N.Y.
The officer looked through the windows of the vehicle and could see a roll of tin foil, two needles, and a lighter, which, the report indicated, were signs to him of items commonly used for injecting and cooking methamphetamine or heroin.
Sgt. Seth Shephard and K-9 Duke were then called to the scene. K-9 Duke, according to the police report, showed alert behavior on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The driver also indicated he sat outside in the vehicle as Green and the other passenger went into the residence in Rochester, per the police.
After being granted a search warrant, officers searched the vehicle on Wednesday. The search yielded numerous drug paraphernalia items and 19 full baggies of a brown powder substance later confirmed to be meth.
Green is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the McKean County Courthouse.