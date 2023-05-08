SMETHPORT — District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg Shaffer reports that a wanted man and his girlfriend have been taken into custody.
The McKean County Detectives executed a search warrant at a home located on Main Street in Eldred during the early evening of May 7th.
Earlier that morning, Detectives and Drug Task Force Officers, acting on information received from the Pennsylvania State Police alleging drug trafficking at that residence as well as the presence of wanted person Timothy Bottorf, initiated an investigation and were granted a search warrant. Following the tip, Task Force Officers maintained a surveillance position at the residence. Eldred residents saw numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles from several departments of McKean County who participated in the raid. A warrant had been issued for Bottorf on April 11th related to a Robbery that occurred in Bradford after he failed to appear at trial on that case. He had been incarcerated on the charge, unable to satisfy the $150,000 bail set by the Judge, until he posted it in March with the assistance of a bail bondsman.
The warrant was executed by McKean County Detectives, Officers with the Drug Task Force and K9 Duke of the City of Bradford Police Department who made forced entry into the residence.
Officers announced that they would release the dog if any occupants did not make their presence known to officers. Bottorf and Sarah Waid did not show themselves to officers.
K9 Duke showed interest in a bedroom and led officers to the two. Bottorf and Waid were found hiding in the bedroom of the residence. No one else was in the home. Members of the Pennsylvania State Police and other Task Force Officers secured the exterior of the residence to assist Officers inside as well as to ensure safety of neighboring residents. After Bottorf and Waid were detained by Detectives, Task Force Officers and State Police searched the residence with the assistance of K9 Rigby of the McKean County Detective K9 Unit who alerted on the presence of controlled substances.
Officers seized Methamphetamine, an AR15 rifle, drug paraphernalia, surveillance cameras, money and other items.
Bottorf was taken into custody on his warrant and incarcerated.
Waid was charged by County Detectives with 4 counts of Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) – Felonies; Hindering Apprehension (harboring a wanted person) – Felony 3; and Possession of a Controlled Substance- misdemeanor.
Magisterial District Judge William Todd set bail at $300,000 and Waid was remanded to the McKean County Jail.
On May 8th, Bottorf was charged with Flight to Avoid Apprehension (Felony) and 2 counts of Possession of Firearm Prohibited (Felony and Misdemeanor).
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William Todd who set bail at $600,000 and remanded to the McKean County Jail.
District Attorney Vettenburg-Shaffer: “This operation was set into motion by a traffic stop of the Pennsylvania State Police. State Police then notified McKean County Detectives of potential drug trafficking. Detectives then worked the investigation back to the source, resulting in the above arrests. Excellent police work by all involved.” Additional charges are pending.