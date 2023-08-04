SMETHPORT — A Bradford woman who overstayed her welcome at the Holiday Inn Express was allegedly found to have methamphetamine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in her purse when police escorted her from the building.
Natasha Skaggs, 34, who police say is homeless, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; possession of an instrument of crime, a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts of possession, misdemeanors; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors; and disorderly conduct, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, just after noon on Thursday, Bradford City Police were called to the Holiday Inn Express for a report of an unwanted female. The manager told police the person in room 316 was past her stay and that workers attempted to wake her up multiple times, with no success. Officers were given the room key, and knocked and announced themselves multiple times before going in the room.
Once inside, officers made contact with Skaggs, who was sleeping. She was roused, and told she was being asked to leave. She grabbed her purse and walked to the hallway. As she did, an officer saw in plain view a clear plastic baggie containing a white substance on the floor of the room, and asked the other officer to detain Skaggs. When they asked her what was in the bag, she said, “Crack,” the complaint stated.
She was placed under arrest and taken to the police station, where her purse was searched. It contained a baggie with 23.15 grams of meth, a baggie with 1.47 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and $640, the complaint stated. The baggie on the floor contained 1.91 grams of crack. The contents of all three bags were field tested and contained meth and crack, the complaint stated.
Skaggs was arraigned before on-call District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Aug. 10.