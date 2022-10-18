A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly threatening to kill another man.
John Goodmote-Miller, 20, is charged with terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor, simple assault, second-degree misdemeanor, and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 4, police were called to a residence on Wildwood Avenue where a man alleged to have been assaulted by Goodmote-Miller. The man told police that Goodmote-Miller attacked him, choked him, and then grabbed him by the throat and told him that he would kill him, and that the last thing he would see would be the other man’s face.
The victim did have injuries and was treated at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Goodmote-Miller was arraigned before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Oct. 20.