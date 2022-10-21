The number of cases of COVID-19 in the region remains low, but the coronavirus is stubbornly hanging on.
McKean County had three new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, for a cumulative total of 9,304 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
In one week’s time, from Oct. 11 to 18, there were 42 new cases. In a month’s time, there were 144 new cases. Year to date, there have been 2,946 new cases.
There have been a total of 159 deaths.
As for vaccines, 57.3% of county residents have at least one vaccine dose, while 47.5% are fully vaccinated.
There were two new cases in Elk County as of Tuesday, for a total of 8,163. In a week’s time, from Oct. 11 to 18, there were 36 new cases. In a month’s time, there were 152 new cases. Year to date, there have been 2,778 new cases.
There have been a total of 111 deaths.
As for vaccines, 62.3% of county residents had at least one vaccine dose while 56.6% were fully vaccinated.
In Potter County, there were four new cases as of Tuesday, for a total of 3,673. In a week’s time, from Oct. 11 to 18, there were 24 new cases. In a month’s time, there were 101 new cases. Year to date, there have been 1,083 new cases.
There have been a total of 97 deaths.
As for vaccines, 45.8% of county residents had at least one vaccine dose, while 38.7% are fully vaccinated.
There were no new cases in Cameron County, with 955 cumulative. In a week’s time, from Oct. 11 to 18, there was one new case. In a month’s time, there were 27 new cases. So far this year, there have been 305 new cases.
There have been a total of 21 deaths.
As for vaccines, 60.6% of county residents had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 55.7% are fully vaccinated.