HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that vaccine providers across the commonwealth are prepared to begin administering updated pediatric COVID-19 booster vaccines. The vaccines, which provide additional protection against the original coronavirus and Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, were approved Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The new Pfizer bivalent pediatric vaccine is available for children 5-11 years of age, while the Moderna bivalent booster shot has been approved for individuals 6-17 years of age. Last month, updated booster vaccines were approved for everyone 12 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for Moderna’s booster shot.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos