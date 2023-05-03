Portville man jailed for alleged catalytic
converter thefts
SMETHPORT — A Portville, N.Y., man is in McKean County Jail for the alleged theft of catalytic converters on multiple vehicles in the county between July and October of last year.
Shawn Woodring, 42, of 74 Barbertown Road, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both first-degree misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, between July 1 and Oct. 1, 2022, Lewis Run-based state police received at least five complaints of victims having catalytic converters stolen from their vehicles in Eldred, Keating, Otto and Ceres townships.
On March 1, state police interviewed Woodring at the Potter County Courthouse and he admitted to stealing the car parts, and said he sold them at a recycling center in Shinglehouse for a total of $1,564, the complaint read.
Woodring was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on May 11.
Coudersport woman charged for attempt to purchase firearm
A Coudersport woman was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Rich Luther on allegations that she reported false information on a form while attempting to buy a firearm.
Suzette Musolino, 34, is charged with making a false statement when purchasing, delivering or transferring a firearm, a third-degree felony, and statement under penalty, a third-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, in September of 2021, Musolino attempted to purchase a firearm at a sporting goods store in Bradford. On the background check, Musolino stated she had never been committed to a mental institution. However, police found that she had been in 2020.
She was arraigned before Luther and committed to jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in Central Court on May 11.