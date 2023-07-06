Altoona
pair jailed after traffic stop
SMETHPORT — An Altoona pair were sent to McKean County Jail following a Monday traffic stop in Lewis Run where police said the smell of marijuana was apparent.
Adam C. Hunter, 42, of East Pleasant Valley Boulevard, and Bobbi Jo Baughman, 47, of Rutgers Lane, were both charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felonies, possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, Lewis Run-based state police stopped a vehicle driven by Hunter in which Baughman was a passenger, near Lang Lane in Lewis Run. When a trooper approached the vehicle, an odor of marijuana was apparent. The trooper asked Hunter if they had been in Salamanca, N.Y., getting marijuana; Hunter said the pair were there overnight, the complaint stated.
The trooper asked how much marijuana the pair had. Hunter said they each had “an ounce or something like that.” Police ended up obtaining a search warrant, and finding Baughman to be in possession of an ounce of marijuana and a cigarette, and Hunter to be in possession of two ounces, THC vape cartridges, hash, containers, paper bags and plastic bags, the complaint stated. Additional marijuana and related paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.
Hunter was arraigned late Monday night before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. Baughman was arraigned early Tuesday morning and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. Both are scheduled for Central Court on July 13.
Bradford man jailed for alleged meth sale
SMETHPORT — A homeless Bradford man was sent to McKean County Jail on two criminal cases involving methamphetamine.
Jonathan Colts, 38, is charged in one case with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony, criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, and in the second case with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; theft and receiving stolen property, second-degree misdemeanors.
On June 7, he sold 1.34 grams of meth to a confidential informant of the McKean County Drug Task Force in the area of School Street Elementary School. On June 14, he took money from a confidential informant for the purpose of selling meth, but left with the money and didn’t return, according to the criminal complaints in the cases.
Colts was arraigned before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $15,000 in each case. He is scheduled for Central Court on Thursday.
Smethport man charged for alleged assault
SMETHPORT — A Smethport man has been charged with assault for an alleged altercation June 29 at his residence.
Logan Paul-John Plant, 27, of South Marvin Street, is charged with strangulating, a second-degree felony; simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanors; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, the female victim told police that she had been in a physical altercation with Plant. She said she had been out with her mother, and when she returned home Plant seemed upset. She asked him what was wrong, and he got angry.
He allegedly kicked the victim in the arm hard enough that she fell and hit her head, grabbed her by the hair, slammed her to the ground, smashed her phone, put her in a headlock and picked her up off the floor in that position, causing her to have trouble breathing and nearly black out as he carried her to the living room. When she woke up on the couch, he grabbed her and threw her outside on the porch. She started to walk to try to get help, and he came out and began to apologize, telling her she shouldn’t have asked him what was wrong because “when he gets upset he gets physical,” the complaint stated.
He was arraigned July 2 before District Judge Bill Todd and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for Central Court on July 13.