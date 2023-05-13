RIDGWAY — A ten-county Conservation District Partnership, USDA, NRCS, DCNR and the Bureau of Forestry will offer a Regional Forest Landowners Workshop from 9 a.m. until noon on June 17 at the Elk County EMS and 911 Center, 131 Ridgmont Drive.
Forest landowners will be given information on how to apply conservation practices and systems that will result in greater environmental benefits for natural resource priorities.
There will be presentations on funding for implementing forest practices, through USDA, NRCS; the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Joint Chiefs Initiative Grant Program.
What types of forest best management practices can be implemented through this funding; what’s in a Forest Stewardship Plan and how to get one; what types of practices can be implemented and combative against invasive species.
The tentative program for the Forest Landowners Workshop will begin at 9 a.m. with registration; then Funding to implement Forest Practices Environmental Quality Incentives program at 9:30 a.m.; then at 10:30 a.m. what types of practices can be implemented to combat invasive species, as well as an explanation of the Forest Stewardship Plan and how to get one; and at 11:30 a.m. the program will wrap-up with evaluations.
Registration is free, with refreshments. Register by June 9, by visiting https://forms.gle/EbDPquFspRSDF8Sv8, contacting the Elk County Conservation District at (814) 776-5369 or kwehler@countyofelkpa.com.