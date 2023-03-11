ERIE — Exactly 72 Country Fair locations in the New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania areas will be raising funds to empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases from Friday through March 17 for the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Shamrocks campaign to benefit the mission of the MDA.
Funds raised go towards accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of families. Country Fair is adding an iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase at check out for just $1, $5 or a larger contribution. Country Fair joins thousands of other retail locations throughout the country in this year’s campaign — the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser.