NORFOLK, Va. — Seaman Aaron Haskins, a native of Coudersport, Pa., supports versatile missions while serving at Helicopter Mine Countermeasure Squadron (HM) 12.
He joined the Navy one year ago, and today, serves as a logistics specialist.
He attended Coudersport Jr/Sr High School and graduated in 2017.
Skills and values found in Coudersport are similar to those required to succeed in the military.
“My hometown taught me to have pride in my work, to have respect and to learn something new every day,” said Haskins. “You should always be expanding on your job in the Navy. In the Navy, a day without learning something is a day wasted.”
These lessons have helped Haskins while serving with the Navy.
Members of HM 12 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy. The helicopters are able to perform many different missions. In general, some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport and hunting submarines.
This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft.
As a member of the Navy, Haskins is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to national defense because we protect the waterways and deter adversaries with our forward presence,” said Haskins.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Haskins and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is just being a sailor who gets to defend our country,” said Haskins. “This is my home country. I am proud because I am making a sacrifice, so others don’t have to.”
As Haskins and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in my country is always something I wanted to do,” said Haskins. He added that he is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible. “I want to thank my parents, Ron and Dawn, for supporting me and my decision to serve and for always making the trip to come see me.”