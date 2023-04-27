Karen Costello-Pecht announced her candidacy for Bradford City Council on the Republican ballot in the May 16 primary.
Costello-Pecht was appointed the Council seat in December of 2022 and is currently serving in the position. Costello-Pecht said she is learning a lot as the new council member and enjoys working with Mayor Tom Riel along with council members Tim Pecora, Fred Proper and Terry Lopus, as well as the city administrator, solicitor and department heads to “maintain and improve our beautiful city.”
She is currently employed with Control Chief Corporation in the human resources department; prior to that she worked at Servomation. A lifelong resident of Bradford, Costello-Pecht is a graduate of Bradford Area High School and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a bachelor’s degree in business management.
Active in the community, she previously served as a member of the boards of the United Way of the Bradford Area Inc., Bradford Family YMCA, The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Alumni Association (PBAA), the Zonta Club of Bradford, the Bradford City Historical Architectural Review Board (H.A.R.B), and the Bradford City Zoning Hearing Board. She currently serves on the Bradford City Council, the YMCA Foundation Board, The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Advisory Board, The Beacon Light Adult Residential Services Board (BLARS), the Journey Health Systems Executive Board and she is a member of the Pumpkin Fest committee and the PBAA Project & Events ad hoc committee along with the McKean County Republican Committee.
Costello-Pecht is a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish and is the daughter of Susan Costello-Camarco and the late Thomas F. Costello. She is married to Ed Pecht and has one daughter Meghan (Scott) Sipko, and two grandchildren Elijah and Ava.
“I was appointed and now I am asking for your support to become elected. I love our community, and I would like to continue to serve you and to be a part of the work that keeps Bradford a vibrant and safe place to live,” she said. “I’d appreciate your vote on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.”