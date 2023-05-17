The overcast skies Tuesday seemed to hinder residents from making their way to their local voting polls to vote in the primary election — however, dedicated voters braved the clouds to cast their ballots to send familiar candidates to the fall general election.
Before results were even tallied Riel garnered 30 mail-in votes — however, since he ran unopposed his win is all but guaranteed. Riel received another 348 election day votes to be the Republican candidate on the mayoral ballot in the fall general election, according to unofficial results.
Quite possibly the closest race, running for the ballot for council persons in the City of Bradford were Karen Costello-Pecht with 25 mail-in votes and 265 election day votes against Rob Ferguson who ended up with 15 mail-in votes and 124 election day votes.
Fred Proper ran on the Republican seat for the Bradford City Council, unopposed, receiving 36 mail-in votes and 367 election day votes.