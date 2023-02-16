It’s a packed slate of seats up for election in this year’s May 16th McKean County municipal primary.
According to the county elections office, perhaps the biggest change will be the offices of magisterial district judge, which will be consolidated from the current four offices to only three.
One office will cover all of the City of Bradford, along with Bradford Township and Foster Township. Another will cover the townships of Annin, Ceres, Eldred, Keating, Liberty, Norwich, and Otto townships along with Eldred Borough, Port Allegany Borough and Smethport Borough. The third office will cover Kane Borough, along with the boroughs of Lewis Run and Mount Jewett, and the townships of Corydon, Hamilton, Hamlin, Lafayette, Sergeant and Wetmore.
All three seats on the board of county commissioners will be up for election. Democrats and Republicans will be asked to vote for two candidates each in the primary. The top two vote-getters in the primary for each party will advance to the general election in the fall, where the top three vote-getters will be victorious.
Also up for election are county row offices of Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphan’s Court, District Attorney and Coroner.
Seats on the county’s school boards will be up for election as well.
In Bradford Area School District, voters will be voting for five candidates; in Kane, for five; in Otto-Eldred, two in Region I, one in Region II, and two in Region III; in Oswayo Valley, one in Region I; in Port Allegany, five; and in Smethport, two in Region I, one in Region II, and two in Region III.
Municipalities will have council or supervisor positions up for election.
In the City of Bradford, the position of mayor, a four-year term, will be up for election, as will two seats on council, one a four-year term and one a two-year term. The position of city treasurer will be up as well.
In Bradford Township, one six-year term of supervisor will be up for election in the primary. In Foster Township, one six-year term and one four-year term will be up for election.
In Annin Township, there will be one six-year term and one two-year term for supervisor; in Ceres, one six-year term; in Corydon, one six-year term; Eldred Township, one six-year term; Hamilton Township, one six-year term; Hamlin Township, one six-year term; Keating, one six-year term and one four-year term; Lafayette, one six-year term; Liberty Township, one six-year term; Norwich Township, one six-year term; Otto Township, one six-year term and one four-year term; Sergeant Township will have one six-year term; and Wetmore Township will have one six-year term.
In Eldred Borough, three seats on council will be up for election. All are four-year terms. In Kane Borough, one four-year seat on council and one two-year seat on council will be up for vote. In Lewis Run, two four-year terms on council will be up for vote. In Mount Jewett, three four-year terms will be up for election. Port Allegany Borough will have three four-year terms on council and one two-year term. Smethport Borough will have three four-year terms on council up for election in the primary.