SMETHPORT — Two returning directors to the McKean County Conservation District were sworn in on Wednesday by Commissioner Chairman Tom Kreiner.
Commissioner Cliff Lane will serve a one-year term as a commissioner director. Lane has served on the board for 18 years.
Chase Miles was re-appointed to serve a four-year term as a farmer director. Miles, who is from Smethport, has worked at the family dairy farm, Three Miles Holsteins, his entire life and also is employed by Duffy Inc. He has served as a farmer director for the past 13 years and served one year as an associate director.
A member of the board of directors of a County Conservation District has the responsibility for assuring that conservation district policies and practices enhance the natural resources in his/her county. This requires the identification of local natural resource needs and issues, development of management strategies, development and setting of local policy, and coordination of local, state and federal resources.