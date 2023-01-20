Conservation District

Chase Miles, at left, and Cliff Lane, at right, were sworn in to the McKean County Conservation District. Also pictured, second from left, are commissioners Carol Duffy, and third, Tom Kreiner.

 Photo provided

SMETHPORT — Two returning directors to the McKean County Conservation District were sworn in on Wednesday by Commissioner Chairman Tom Kreiner.

Commissioner Cliff Lane will serve a one-year term as a commissioner director. Lane has served on the board for 18 years.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos