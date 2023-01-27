For the past 20 years, Andy and Kathleen Hasselberg have “had the great fortune” of owning and operating Congress Street Antiques at 22 Congress Street in Bradford — however, they have decided to make the “difficult change” of closing up shop and selling the property to the City of Bradford to make room for the new ATA multi-modal location to be built in its stead.
“After long and careful consideration, and for the good of the community, we’ve decided to make a very difficult change,” explained the Hasselbergs. “We are going to miss our location on Congress Street, but we realized the benefits of having such a facility will have on the community. We wish the City of Bradford the best of luck with their endeavor!”
Although the Hasselbergs have made the decision to sell the physical location, the services they offered from their Congress Street Antiques storefront will still be available to the public. Services such as house calls to view large collections or items, estate sales, and cash for old gold and silver jewelry will still be available to the Bradford community through their antique business in New York, Southern Tier Art & Antiques.
“Through Southern Tier Art & Antiques, we are able to offer all the same services to our PA clients that we did for the past 20 years at Congress Street Antiques,” explained Andy Hasselberg. “We will continue to make house calls daily buying and selling antiques — From Olean to Bradford, Buffalo to Erie, Titusville to Hornell, we’re known for getting around. We’re here to buy a single item, collection or an entire estate. We also consult on auctions, offer appraisal services and conduct estate sales.”
The Hasselbergs have spent a lifetime searching the area for unique, old items to purchase for resale, items such as: old jewelry, clocks & watches, quilts, blanket chests, oriental rugs, hooked & rag rugs, guitars, banjos, mandolins, banks, telephones, radios, military items, guns, old tools, Zippo lighters, Case knives, old bottles, granite ware, cast iron, advertising items, postcards, wicker, bookcases, pottery, glass & china, paintings, statues, old lamps, weather vanes, vintage clothing, art deco items, old toys and so much more.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with the Andy and Kathleen Hasselberg email ghandihasselberg@yahoo.com, call (814) 362-1900 or (716) 372-0295.