For the past 20 years, Andy and Kathleen Hasselberg have “had the great fortune” of owning and operating Congress Street Antiques at 22 Congress Street in Bradford — however, they have decided to make the “difficult change” of closing up shop and selling the property to the City of Bradford to make room for the new ATA multi-modal location to be built in its stead.

“After long and careful consideration, and for the good of the community, we’ve decided to make a very difficult change,” explained the Hasselbergs. “We are going to miss our location on Congress Street, but we realized the benefits of having such a facility will have on the community. We wish the City of Bradford the best of luck with their endeavor!”

