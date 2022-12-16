PORT ALLEGANY — Wintersongs will be presented by the Port Allegany Music Department, today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Port Allegany High School Auditorium located at 20 Oak St.

Tickets may be purchased online through pasdedu.org or in person in the PASD Business Office. Premium Reserved seats are $8/adults and $4/students. Reserved tickets are $6/Adult and $3/Students.

