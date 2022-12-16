PORT ALLEGANY — Wintersongs will be presented by the Port Allegany Music Department, today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Port Allegany High School Auditorium located at 20 Oak St.
Tickets may be purchased online through pasdedu.org or in person in the PASD Business Office. Premium Reserved seats are $8/adults and $4/students. Reserved tickets are $6/Adult and $3/Students.
The concert will feature choirs from both the high school and Port Allegany Elementary School under the direction of Mr. Cole Ramsey and Mrs. Heather Nance.
Members of the Senior High Concert Choir will be performing at Carnegie Hall in NYC on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. The concert is called “Way Over in Behulah Land.” The concert is in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The artistic director is Peggy Detweiler of Mansfield University and will feature choirs from Mansfield University as well as six schools from around Pennsylvania.