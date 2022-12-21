The next meeting of the recently formed group of concerned citizens of Bradford Township will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 in the Bradford Area Public Library.
An inaugural meeting held in December brought up several topics of discussion which were later addressed during the monthly supervisors’ meeting.
The East Warren Road Bridge, a subject of contention for months, was a hot topic at the previous meeting. Laree Sue Behan, supervisor, attended the concerned citizens gathering and appeared to take notes, though she did not address questions of any residents at that time.
During the township meeting earlier this month, Behan attempted to answer a few of the most asked questions regarding the bridge, “US Bridge made the change in length from 90 feet to 88 feet. Taking a foot from each end will save the township money,” she stated. “This had nothing to do with our engineers.”
Behan also stated that PennDOT was consulted about the type of drawings and told that there is, “no reason why bid drawings cannot be used to build the bridge.” However, she also stated that the township will not be giving PennDOT the drawings when the bridge is inspected.
The biggest issue with the bridge, is what the Department of Environmental Protection was concerned with, that the mouth of the waterway not be changed. According to Behan, it has not been, and “everything is legal.”
Behan also addressed Dave Geitner’s questions regarding a road project on Lang Maid Lane and Corydon Street, but additional clarification was requested. At first, the response was that the township did not pay for work that was not completed, but this had not been verified. Behan stated she would check on it. She also said she was looking into the High Street road issues.
The recent supervisors’ meeting brought about an emergency sewer project in which one resident was concerned about losing 15 feet of his property. Residents also wanted to know why, after two years, this is now an emergency, and why the sewer department is not doing the work.
Several residents brought up the animosity and tone of the supervisors when speaking to the residents at the most recent township meeting. As the meeting was about to adjourn, the supervisors were asked if they would be taking part in training that was offered to them. Supervisors were invited to take training from the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (PNA) to brush up their skills and understanding of the Sunshine Act and Right to Know Law via a letter sent directly to them. Only one supervisor is interested in the offer, Steve Mascho. The others and the secretary/treasurer have the notion and have stated that what has been described is not what Harrisburg has stated, they have PA State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS), or that the PNA is somehow The Era’s solicitor and they have their own.
The above, as well as the upcoming audit are only some of the discussion points for the concerned citizens of Bradford Township. Any resident of the township is welcome to attend, listen, and take part in the meeting.