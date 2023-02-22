OLEAN, N.Y. — *DATES as plural, meaning more than one day this year. The officials at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC) have scheduled two dates for its annual Community-Wide Garage Sale for Saturdays, May 6 and May 13, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Chamber is encouraging people to get up in their attics, basements and garages, and start sorting and cleaning.
Erica Dreher, member outreach coordinator at GOACC states, “Garage sales are very well attended events. More than 116 houses participated last year and more than 273 maps were handed out. We encourage residents to hold garage sales at their homes or join with neighbors to hold block sales.”
For anyone who is interested in holding a garage sale at their home, they need to register their address with GOACC and will be placed on the garage sale map for a $5 fee for each day participating. GOACC will need an address, and a short list of items that the home would be selling. The week of the garage sale days, stop back to the chamber and pick up a free garage sale sign that has space to list the address.
So why two dates? “Joyce Louser, our former Chamber Member Director, is an avid garage sale buyer and she wanted us to do each Saturday in May for the longest time, so we compromised and did two Saturdays,” added Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC chief operating officer.
Also, the Chamber moved the sales to the first two Saturdays in May as they are hosting the May Mayhem on May 20 this year. “We heard that many people wanted to kayak AND do the garage sales, but couldn’t do both,” continued Yanetsko.
Deadline to enter is Tuesday, May 2 at noon for the first sale day, with May 9 as the deadline for the May 13 event. Maps depicting the locations of the garage sales will be available on Friday, May 5 and May 12 for the respective sales and also will be outside the GOACC office on the morning of the sales, beginning at 7 to 9 a.m. Mail or drop off garage sale information to GOACC, 301 North Union Street. Individuals may also fax information to (716) 372-7912 or email info@oleanny.com.
Here are a few tips for a successful community-wide garage sale: Clean out what you don’t need; Sort and organize your items; Get whatever supplies you might need; Name your price; Make prices visible; Bundle items; Safeguard your money and valuables, and don’t forget to have change available.
The event has no rain date. Household sales will go forward rain or shine.
For more information on the garage sale, contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433.