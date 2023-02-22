OLEAN, N.Y. — *DATES as plural, meaning more than one day this year. The officials at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC) have scheduled two dates for its annual Community-Wide Garage Sale for Saturdays, May 6 and May 13, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Chamber is encouraging people to get up in their attics, basements and garages, and start sorting and cleaning.

Erica Dreher, member outreach coordinator at GOACC states, “Garage sales are very well attended events. More than 116 houses participated last year and more than 273 maps were handed out. We encourage residents to hold garage sales at their homes or join with neighbors to hold block sales.”

