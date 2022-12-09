The McKean County Community Support Program (CPS) has planned to host a series of events which will feature scam prevention.
Scams like phishing, identity theft, online dating hoaxes, money exchange scams and many others, have become extremely common in the local community and also around the world.
CPS invites all members of the community to join them after the new year to participate in this prevention series through the local McKean County CPS, hosted by the Guidance Center’s STEPS Drop-In Center. The programs will be held on the first Friday of each month.
The first program in the series, Say NO to Spam, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 at the STEPS Drop-in Center, 62 Main St.
During this first program, Senior Supervisory Special Agent, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Alan McGill will discuss Identity Theft and present how personal information is obtained and tips to stay safe while online.
The next program, also presented by McGill, will be a general presentation on Scam Prevention held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.
The third program of the series will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 3 will include a presentation by City of Bradford Police Chief, Mike Ward, on Scam Information and Prevention for area communities at the Drop-in Center at The Guidance Center.
On April 7 at 11:30 a.m. McGill will return to the area to discuss preventing Romance Scams.
All events of this series are free to members of the community.