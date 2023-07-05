SMETHPORT — McKean District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reported Monday that the medication drop boxes located throughout McKean County were recently emptied and weighed. Nearly 90 pounds of unused medication was kept out of the water supply in June.
The county detectives with the district attorney’s office collect and weigh the medication in the boxes and arrange for their disposal with the attorney general’s office.
Medication drop boxes, located across the county, contained the following amount of medication for disposal: Bradford City Police Station, open 24 hours every day, collected 39.2 lbs.; Bradford Township Police Department, open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., collected 7.6 lbs.; Kane Borough Police Station, open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., collected 16.2 lbs.; McKean County Sheriff’s Department, located inside the jail, open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., collected 25.4 lbs.; and the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Lewis Run, open 24 hours every day, collected 1 lb.
The total medication collected for the second quarter was 89.4 lbs.
The boxes, available for anyone who wants to discard unused medication safely, were sponsored by the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Association and the Pennsylvania American Water Company.
“The drop boxes are to prevent medication from being used by someone other than to whom it was prescribed as one step in preventing abuse and to prevent it from being flushed and impacting our water supply,” Shaffer said.
Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the McKean County Drug Task Force at MCDTFtip@gmail.com or (814) 887-3312. Tips can also be submitted at McKeanDA.org.