Although Wednesday began with a bit of a chill in the air, many area residents showed up in their work gear and clothing ready to get to work volunteering their time to pick up debris and left-over construction materials from area homeless encampments.

Area volunteers pitched in with the City of Bradford Police Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to clear litter wreckage left in wooded areas around the Bradford area — specifically the previous homeless encampment off Elm Street. However, according to Police Chief Mike Ward, there were five additional sites which were tended to Wednesday by volunteers and city workers alike.

