Although Wednesday began with a bit of a chill in the air, many area residents showed up in their work gear and clothing ready to get to work volunteering their time to pick up debris and left-over construction materials from area homeless encampments.
Area volunteers pitched in with the City of Bradford Police Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to clear litter wreckage left in wooded areas around the Bradford area — specifically the previous homeless encampment off Elm Street. However, according to Police Chief Mike Ward, there were five additional sites which were tended to Wednesday by volunteers and city workers alike.
Ward, Parks Director Chip Comilla and a supervisor from PennDOT organized the cleanup efforts. Besides employees from Bradford’s Department of Public Works (DPW), interim Mayor Tom Riel there were approximately 20 community members, as well as local business owners who aided in the cleanup efforts, said Ward.
“Today is a testament to civilians who cared enough to volunteer their time to clear a mess they were not responsible for making,” explained Ward. “The work was completed more quickly than I had expected. The group of individuals helping made fast work of clearing five different sites which contained an extreme amount of debris.
“Each of the five sites is now clean and more importantly safe — they have all been restored to their natural state,” concluded Ward.
According to Ward, PennDOT Supervisor Scott Majot who helped organize these efforts between the City of Bradford and PennDOT. Major was also able to provide two PennDOT employees and two very useful pieces of machinery which helped to clear the debris.
Additional personnel who aided in this project were six employees of Bradford’s DPW, who supplied trucks and hand tools; two members of local church organizations; residents Dan and Danielle Brinksy, as well as Bradford Police Officer Seth Shephard.
“There were so many different factions of the Bradford community who showed up to lend a hand,” said Ward.
The morning was not without its challenges though. Ward reported while cleaning abandoned homeless encampments around the Bradford area one camp was found occupied by one adult female and her dog.
“The individual and her pet were removed from the site before it was cleaned,” reported Ward. “Staff from Bradford’s YWCA were alerted and the female is now receiving services rendered by the organization.”
Moving forward Ward said the police department will be stay vigilant to the issue and address future issues as they arise.